Two-Trailer Semi Got Lucky This Morning in Crash Down a Steep Grade on I-90

A single semi crashed on westbound I-90 this morning, and I would say the truck driver was lucky after looking at photos from the scene.

The Washington State Patrol reported the semi crash at 6:23 AM in predawn darkness.

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WSP closed the right lane by 7:00 AM for recovery operations of the crash, with no estimated reopening time given at the start.

Semi Driver Gets Lucky in Early Morning I-90 Crash Down a Steep Grade

The photo from the scene was taken while it was still mostly dark. It is the first light of morning, with the sky just barely starting to light up. The crash photo shows a two-trailer semi that left the roadway and traveled around 50 yards or so down a steep hill on the side of I-90.

You can not see the semi truck or the front trailer because they are deep at the bottom of the hill, jammed into a group of trees. You can see the back of the first trailer, and the second trailer tipped at about 45 degrees to the passenger side.

Both trailers appear mostly intact; remarkably, neither appears to have rolled over.

You can also see a section of metal guardrail pulled away from its posts, stretching down the entire hillside from the road to the trailers below. It is like a huge fishing line pulled taut with the semi as the fish.

It appears the guardrail caught somewhere on the front of the truck and was pulled down the grade.

No injuries were reported.

The Driver Held It Together Under Impossible Conditions

The driver seems to have kept the semi upright all the way down the hill. You can see both trailers traveling sideways down a steep, tree-lined hill without fully rolling. Staying on the wheels at that angle on that grade likely made the difference between no injuries and something worse.

No follow-up update was posted on the reopening timeline, which on I-90 usually means the recovery moved faster than expected.

Westbound I-90 is one of the most critical freight and commuter corridors in Washington state and gets priority response and recovery resources.

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