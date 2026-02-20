Semi Engulfed in Towering Flames on SR-395 Near E. Sagemoor Road

Drivers north of Pasco this morning encountered traffic slowdowns after a semi truck caught fire at the intersection of SR-395 and E. Sagemoor Road.

The fire was reported around 9:13 a.m., causing massive flames and thick black smoke into the sky.

Huge Flames from Semi-Trailer Towered Over the Highway

Both the truck and its trailer were completely engulfed, and witnesses described flames shooting more than 30 feet into the air. The column of black smoke was visible for miles, along one of the area’s busiest corridors.

Multiple emergency units responded quickly, including fire crews and several law enforcement agencies. First responders worked to secure the scene, manage traffic, and begin putting out the intense blaze.

Traffic Backups and Active Investigation

As of now, the scene is still active hours later. Drivers should expect more slowdowns in the area as crews continue clearing debris and investigating what caused the fire. Traffic along SR-395 is moving, but delays could be significant.

At this point, no injuries have been reported, and officials have not released details about what sparked the fire. Investigators will likely spend hours examining the truck and roadway before everything is fully reopened.

