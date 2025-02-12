Semi Rollover Closes Washington SR-18 at Tiger Mountain Summit

This morning a semi-truck rollover shut down SR 18 at Tiger Mountain Summit.

Semi Rollover Blocked SR-18 at Tiger Mountain Summit

An early morning accident this morning (February 12, 2025), caused traffic issues on State Route 18 at Tiger Mountain Summit. A semi-truck rolled over and completely blocked both lanes of the highway. Authorities warned of an extended closure while crews cleared the wreckage.

Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol (WSP) was quick to alert the public about the incident on social media. At 9:51 AM, Johnson posted a warning: “#ClosureAlert SR 18 is fully blocked at Tiger Mt. Summit for a one semi rollover injury collision. This will be an extended closure. Use alternate routes.” The crash resulted in minor injuries and disrupted travel for drivers on one of Washington’s busy highways.

Trooper Johnson updated on X at 10:07 AM and provided more details: "The eastbound lanes will be open until the tow needs to recover the semi." Both directions of travel were initially halted as the scene was secured and emergency responders worked to clear the wreckage and restore normal traffic flow.

Photos from the crash scene show a vivid picture of the damage to both the semi and the highway. One image shows the overturned semi-trailer fully blocking both lanes of SR 18. The trailer, which tipped onto its side, appears to have struck the center concrete barrier hard enough to push it over into the other lane by about a foot. In another shot, the truck's cab is visible, wedged into a cluster of smaller pine trees along the roadside. Fortunately, the driver suffered only minor injuries, but the crash left a significant impact on the highway.

While there were no major injuries, the accident is a reminder of the dangers of driving in adverse winter conditions on Washington’s mountain roads.