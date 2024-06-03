Semi Hits Guardrail, Closes Washington I-5 NB Lanes for Hours

Ouch, that looks like it hurt but thankfully everyone involved came out alive.

I-5 Closed Afer a Semi Crashes Into Guardrail

The Washington State Patrol responded to a semi versus guardrail accident early this Monday morning on the northbound lanes of I-5 near SR-101. The large white semi and trailer hit the cement guardrail around 3:40 am, smashing the entire front end of the semi. The crash blocked traffic in front of the exit 104 sign to Aberdeen and Port Angeles. The Washington State Patrol closed the northbound lanes of I-5 while crews cleaned the area, the truck was towed away, and the investigation was underway. While the lanes of I-5 were closed, the Washington State Patrol rerouted traffic to Deschutes Way.

Semi Sustained Heavy Damage in I-5 Crash

The semi sustained heavy damage on the front end with most of the covering for the engine compartment completely gone. Even though the semi-truck was obviously totaled, the driver came out of the accident with no injuries besides maybe to their pride. The Washington State Patrol did not give any clues to the cause of the semi-crash, although the high winds we have experienced in the area are my best guess. Semi-trucks are especially susceptible to tipping over or being pushed off roadways while fighting high winds which have been forecast to reach at or above 50 mph today. This is a good reminder for when you see semi-trucks on the roadway in high winds. Give them some space because they could be having a difficult time staying on the road out there in this.