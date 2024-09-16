Semi Flip Blocks I-90 Westbound for Hours: Driver Hospitalized

Interstate 90 was closed this morning for hours between Ellensburg and Cle Elem after a semi-truck tried to doge an animal and flipped.

Headline: Semi Truck Crash Closes Westbound I-90 Near Thorp; Driver Injured

A semi-truck crash early this morning resulted in a major traffic disruption on westbound I-90, just west of Thorp. The accident occurred at approximately 2:33 a.m. on September 16, 2024, when the semi-truck attempted to avoid an animal on the road and veered off the highway. It crashed, overturned, and fully blocked the westbound lanes.

The collision involved a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck, which rolled over and destroyed its trailer after trying to dodge an animal. The impact caused a spill of the truck’s cargo into the median, complicating the cleanup efforts. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the 26-year-old driver from Fresno, California, injured. He was promptly transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare Hospital in Ellensburg for medical treatment. The driver’s condition is unknown, and authorities have not released his name yet.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has initiated an investigation into the cause of the crash, and charges are pending. As crews worked to clear the wreckage and spill, traffic was rerouted. The westbound lanes of I-90 were closed from Milepost 106 to Milepost 85, forcing drivers to detour at Exit 106 to US 97 and Highway 970, before rejoining I-90 at Cle Elum.

The cleanup and recovery operation began around 7:30 a.m., with heavy equipment being used to remove the damaged trailer and cargo from the freeway and the median. By mid-morning, the right lane of westbound I-90 was reopened to traffic, easing some of the congestion caused by the accident.

