Semi Crushes Disabled Pickup Partly in Lane of Washington Highway

After looking at the photo from this accident, I cannot believe that no one died and only one person had minor injuries.

Semi Crushes Pickup Disabled Parked Partially On Washington Highway Lane

Sometimes miracles happen in the most unlikely places, like the side of a Washington State highway. Think how many times you have been stranded with a flat or a breakdown on the side of the road and thought nothing of it. The Washington State Patrol reported responding to a semi versus pickup truck accident on SR-18 near 312th. A pickup truck became disabled and was stuck on the side of the road, but partially still in lane one. The pickup driver had turned on his hazard lights however, a semi-truck driving down the highway did not see the hazard lights in time and struck the pickup truck.

Pickup Truck Cabin Crushed by Semi on Washington SR-18

The semi drove over the top of the cabin of the pickup truck, completely crushing everything inside. You can see from the photo released by the Washington State Patrol that the semi came to rest directly over where anyone inside the truck would have been. Luckily, the driver of the pickup truck was not inside at the time of the accident or surely they and anyone still inside would have perished. The semi-driver only received minor injuries and the highway's right lane was closed for an extended time causing slight traffic issues. This is a good time to remind yourself how dangerous being disabled on the side of the road can really be. If you are the kind of person who doesn't believe in miracles, just look at the picture above and tell me that they never happen, because I believe this is one of those times.