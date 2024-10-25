Semi Crashes on WA SR-18: Spills 30,000 Pounds of Frozen Chicken

The question on Washington SR-18 this morning was: Why did 30,000 pounds of chicken cross the road?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Semi Collision Blocks Ramp on SR 18, Delays Traffic with 30,000 lbs of Frozen Chicken

A significant traffic incident occurred early this morning when a semi-truck carrying 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken collided on the westbound off-ramp to 244th Avenue Southeast on State Route 18. The crash happened around 6:15 AM, and fully blocked the ramp, leading to significant delays for commuters.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting that the ramp remains obstructed and there is currently no estimated time for clearance. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, but as of 7:30 AM, traffic was still unable to flow through the affected area.

The incident has sparked many reactions on social media, with people expressing frustration about the road conditions on Highway 18. One user pointed out the highway’s safety issues, citing poor lighting and a lack of proper dividers. "Hate that road," she wrote, emphasizing the frequency of accidents on the route.

Concerns for the driver’s well-being were also raised, with one asking, "Is the driver ok?" Meanwhile, others found humor in the situation, with one user joking about the abundance of frozen chicken. “Now that's a lot of protein,” they remarked, while another user quipped, “Why did the frozen chickens cross the road?” referencing the classic joke.

As authorities worked to clear the ramp, drivers were advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the congestion. The Washington State Patrol says this case is under investigation.