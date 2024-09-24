“See Tracks? Think Train Week” Promotes WA Rail Safety Awareness

If I say, "See tracks," do you immediately think "train"? WSDOT certainly hopes you do!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State Observes "See Tracks? Think Train Week"

This week (September 23 to 29), Washington State is participating in "See Tracks? Think Train Week," an important national initiative that aims to increase rail safety awareness across our region. This initiative is organized by Washington Operation Lifesaver, in collaboration with Operation Lifesaver Inc. and other state programs. The week-long campaign is trying to raise awareness of critical safety around railroad tracks and trains.

Each year, approximately 2,100 North Americans suffer serious injuries or fatalities due to unsafe behavior near train tracks. In Washington alone, 25 individuals lost their lives, and 35 were injured in rail-related incidents in 2023, showing the need for urgency of this initiative. Rachel Maleh, executive director of Operation Lifesaver, Inc., emphasized the campaign’s focus on educating the public about making safe choices around tracks, saying, “Everyone has a role in making our communities safer. Know the facts, recognize the signs, make good decisions, and join us. Together, we can #STOPTrackTragedies.”

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington "See Tracks, Think Train" Daily Schedule

The week is marked by daily themes promoting multi-prong-specific aspects of rail safety. The events kicked off yesterday (September 23), with a focus on media outreach and shared proclamations from state officials, including one from Governor Jay Inslee. New public service announcements (PSAs) were released that featured personal stories from individuals impacted by rail incidents in Washington State.

Today (September 24), the theme will center around "Operation Clear Track," with law enforcement conducting awareness exercises to reinforce the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Activities include "Officer on the Train" events, allowing officers to engage directly with the community to promote safe behaviors.

Wednesday, September 25, will emphasize crossing safety, targeting driver education students, school bus drivers, and outdoor enthusiasts to raise awareness about the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs at crossings. The following day (Thursday) will focus on transit safety, encouraging rail commuters and professional drivers to make safe choices while traveling near tracks.

On Friday, September 27, officials will be volunteering with Operation Lifesaver and participating in the "Red Out" initiative, where individuals are encouraged to wear red to symbolize rail safety and share their commitment on social media.

The week ends on September 29 with a message aimed at photographers and social media influencers that no photo or video opportunity is worth risking their safety by trespassing near tracks.

The Washington State Department of Transportation hopes that "See Tracks? Think Train Week” can help get to the goal of zero rail-related tragedies. For more information and resources, visit oli.org/stop-track-tragedies.