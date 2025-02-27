See 10+ Feet of Mud WSDOT Clearing from Flooded Spokane Culvert

WSDOT crews are still working to clear 10 feet of mud and debris blocking a culvert after last weekend's flooding.

WSDOT Crews Clearing Mud After Flooding Near Sprague

Recent weather improvements are allowing maintenance crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to tackle the aftermath and damage from last weekend's flooding. The heavy rains and storm runoff have caused big issues, one of the biggest is a severely clogged box culvert on SR-231 about 40 miles north of Sprague, Washington.

The culvert is important for proper drainage along the highway but has been completely filled with mud and debris after the recent flooding. The 10-foot+ buildup of mud and rocks has made it impossible for water to flow freely and could cause more flooding if not cleared soon.

Crews have been hard at work removing the mud and debris from the culvert and restoring drainage for the safety of drivers and the integrity of the roadway. Photos released from WSDOT show just how deep the mud and rocks are as the flooding packed in mud not just at the culvert but much further upstream. The mud is backed up to what looks like about the size of half a football field and will take time to clear completely.

While the weather has improved recently, the effects of the flooding are still being felt in the Spokane region. WSDOT wants to make sure drivers in the area are aware of the continuing roadwork and to be patient with any temporary closures as crews work to dig out all those rocks and mud.