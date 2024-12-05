Seattle’s Foggy Stretch: How Long Will This Gloom Last?

"Fog, fog, go away. Come again some other day!"

Foggy Days in Seattle: Residents Grow Weary of the Low Visibility and Unsettled Weather

If you’ve lived in Seattle for any length of time, you’re no stranger to foggy mornings. But this week, it seems the fog has overstayed its welcome, leaving many residents frustrated and craving a break from the persistent haze. The National Weather Service (NWS) has been issuing dense fog advisories nearly every day this week, and the situation isn’t expected to improve until Thursday at the earliest. For those of us who are tired of navigating through thick fog on our morning commutes, it’s been a tough stretch.

The NWS reported earlier today that both freezing fog and dense fog are still widespread throughout the Puget Sound lowlands. "Visibilities are low, around one-quarter to one-half mile for many areas, and little improvement is expected until Thursday morning," the NWS warned. That means another morning of driving through white-out conditions, with drivers urged to slow down, use low beams, and be prepared for slippery spots, especially in areas like Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where temperatures have remained stubbornly stuck in the 30s.

Constant fog can be frustrating because you never know when it's going to clear up, and it just drags on. Others feel the same way with social media filling up with complaints about the Seattle area fog, with photos of iconic Seattle landmarks like the Space Needle barely visible through the thick mist.

The fog isn’t expected to give way until later today, when skies will slowly clear up, bringing highs in the mid-40s. However, the fog will return again tonight, possibly bringing some slippery patches for Friday morning’s commute.

Looking ahead, the forecast suggests a slight break from the gloom. A dying front is expected to approach Western Washington today, with a few light showers likely in the interior. There won’t be as much fog to start the day, and temperatures a few degrees warmer than they’ve been in recent days. Starting Friday evening, an atmospheric river from British Columbia will bring widespread rain to the Washington coastline, along with gusty winds.

By Saturday, highs will climb into the 50s, but don’t expect much sunshine. It will be a blustery day across Western Washington, with wind gusts reaching 30 mph or more. Snow levels will rise to above 6,000 feet in the mountains with the warmer winds.

Sunday, when snow levels will drop to below 4,000 feet, the rain might taper off with temperatures in the 40s and a dry period lasting through early next week. Don't get too excited because more rain is expected to return around midweek.