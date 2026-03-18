Stolen Sedan Flips Off I-5, and Driver is Still on the Loose

The Washington State Patrol reported a collision just before 7 a.m. that was blocking multiple lanes near milepost 21, and then they found the car was stolen.

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Early reports said police had to shut down both the right and center lanes as crews responded and cleared the car.

Washington State Patrol Responds to Vehicle Found Upside Down

From what troopers shared and what could be seen at the scene from both video and pictures, the crash was serious. The vehicle looks like a black sedan, possibly a Dodge, and ended up completely off the roadway. It is honestly hard to tell the make and model, considering the damage.

It came to rest upside down in a ditch, partially up against the guardrail. The damage was significant enough that it was tough to even confirm the make and model. A tow truck was eventually brought in to carefully pull the wreckage out.

Here’s where the story takes another turn.

Driver Takes Off, Car Turns Out to Be Stolen

The Washington State Patrol says the driver didn’t stick around and fled the scene on foot after the crash. Not long after, investigators confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Seattle. As crews worked the scene, traffic remained tight through the area. The right lane stayed blocked for a while even after initial response efforts.

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By 9 a.m., the scene was cleared, and lanes were reopened, allowing traffic to get back to normal.

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