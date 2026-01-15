Seahawks “Lumen Field” Stadium Name Is Changing Soon

Seattle sports fans might want to double-check their maps when the FIFA World Cup rolls into town, because the Lumen Field name is disappearing.

During the World Cup, the stadium will be officially called “Seattle Stadium.” No corporate branding. No sponsor name. Just a clean, generic title that might catch locals off guard and possibly cause confusion.

FIFA Is Changing the Name of Seattle's Lumen Field Stadium

If you’re wondering why, it’s not a rebrand or a sponsorship breakup. It is only because of a FIFA rule.

The Puget Sound Business Journal reports that FIFA does not allow corporate-sponsored stadium names unless the sponsor is part of FIFA’s own official partner program. Since Lumen is not one of those partners, the name has to go, but only for the duration of the World Cup.

This situation is not unique to Seattle. Cities around the world hosting matches will see familiar stadium names temporarily replaced with more neutral versions. Seattle Stadium is just one in a long list in the naming shuffle.

Seattle Stadium is Getting Big Upgrades

The name change is not the only thing fans will notice once the World Cup kicks off. The Business Journal reports that upgrades to the stadium are planned and will happen after the next NFL season. The improvements are tied directly to World Cup requirements, which tend to be very specific when it comes to facilities, technology, and fan experience.

The artificial turf will be replaced with woven live grass, but that change is temporary. Other improvements, like adding seating with backs in the Hawks Nest area, are permanent. That section has had metal benches (a nightmare in the rain) since the stadium was first built as a replacement for the King Dome.

What This Means for Fans

For Seahawks fans, nothing changes during the NFL season. Lumen Field stays Lumen Field. But once the World Cup arrives, expect new signage and branding. There might also be a few confused visitors asking where Lumen Field went.

