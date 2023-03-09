Seattle Sonics Star Shawn Kemp Arrested on Drive-by Shooting Charge

Seattle Sonics Star Allegedly Arrested

Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp was allegedly arrested and booked into jail in Tacoma, Washington on a charge of a drive-by shooting.

Tacoma Police Report Drive-by Shooting Arrest

Many reports and lots of evidence say that NBA legend Shawn Kemp was arrested in an alleged shooting in Tacoma, Washington.

I say "allegedly" because reports have yet to be officially confirmed by police overnight of Kemps's arrest.

However, the details are showing a case that will sadden fans of the NBA or the Seattle SuperSonics.

Shawn Kemp, Seattle SuperSonics NBA Legend

If you do not know who Shawn Kemp is, he played in the NBA for the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Orlando Magic.

He is known to be one of the best players for the popular Seattle SuperSonics, helping get the team far into the NBA playoffs in 1997.

Police Report 53-Year-Old-Man Arrested for Shooting

The Tacoma Police Department released a Facebook post saying that "at 1:58 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall at the 4500 block of S. Steele St."

They say that they found an altercation had happened between two cars and that one man fired several rounds at the other car as they drove away.

The post says that police found the man on the Tacoma Mall property and arrested him.

They say that no one was injured, that the firearm was recovered at the scene, and identified the man arrested as a 53-year-old male.

Video Released of Shooting Incident

A video that appears to show the moments of the altercation was released by Fox 13 Seattle on Twitter. You can watch the video below.

The video shows a tall man in a red vest near the back of his Porche with the back trunk open.

The man, identified as Shawn Kemp, is standing next to another black SUV with its door open, and then you can hear a loud pop on the video.

You See What Looks Like a Gun

Then you see the man in red (Shawn Kemp) moving his arms around like he was agitated and the SUV door shuts and starts to drive away.

While his arms were in the air, you can see what looks like a gun being held in one hand, as the man in the red vest points the gun at the SUV like he is telling them to get out of there.

One More Shot Fired on the Video

As the man (identified as Shawn Kemp) in the red vest points at the leaving SUV with his empty hand, the gun is pointed to the ground and you hear one last loud pop that sounds like another shot before the video clip ends.

You also hear what sounds like police sirens in the background at the end of the clip as the man in the red vest points toward the SUV when they drive away.

Man in Red Vest Seen Arrested by Police on Video

The next clip on the video shows the same man in the red vest being arrested by Tacoma Police without incident.

The same Porche was on the side of the road, and the video zooms in to clearly show the man in the red vest arrested with handcuffs on.

You can watch the entire video below.

All Evidence Points to NBA Legend Shawn Kemp

The Tacoma Police have declined to offer any information about the case, except for arrest records.

Those county records show that Shawn Travis Kemp was booked into a Pierce County jail just before 6 p.m. pacific (9 p.m. eastern) on a felony drive-by shooting charge. NBA legend Shawn Kemps's full real name is Shawn Travis Kemp.

The Tacoma Police Facebook post describing the incident says the male was 53 years old, the same age as NBA legend Shawn Kemp.

Also, the video shows a man that looks just like the NBA legend Shawn Kemp and was driving a car an NBA legend would drive.

More details or confirmation about this case will be posted here when released. Watch the full shooting and arrest video below for yourself.