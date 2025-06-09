Seattle Sizzled & Broke Multiple Daily Heat Records Last Weekend

If you stepped outside in Seattle on Saturday, June 8, you probably didn’t need anyone to tell you that it was hot.

Get our free mobile app

Now we have official confirmation from the National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle that Seattle not only broke a daily high temperature record, but also a record for the warmest low temperature. That's a rare double-header in the world of weather stats.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

A New Daily High Temperature for Seattle

Let’s start with the daytime numbers, with Seattle hitting a high of 90°F and edging past the previous record of 87°F. That record had stood since both 2015 and 1948 (tie). It might not seem like a big jump, but in the meteorological world, records like this can be stubborn. It is even rarer for cities known for their temperate climate.

Now, 90 degrees in Seattle in early June? That is pretty hot considering usually locals are more accustomed to needing a light jacket than sunscreen this time of year.

It wasn’t just Seattle, but up north in Bellingham, they tied the old record high of 82°F that was set back in 1955.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Warm Even After Dark

Even more impactful was the overnight low, or rather, how high the low was. Seattle didn’t drop below 61°F that night and set a new record for the highest minimum temperature for June 8. The previous record was 60°F, set way back in 1948.

Get our free mobile app

Warm nights like that are becoming more frequent, and can be harder on people susceptible because they don’t offer relief from daytime heat.