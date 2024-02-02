The Best Day in Seattle Seahawks History was 10 Years Ago Today

I will never forget that day as long as I live, but I can hardly believe it has been 10 years already!

10 Years Ago Today, the Seattle Seahawks Made History

I have been watching the Seattle Seahawks since I was 5 years old as a small boy in Spokane, Washington. The year was 1980 and my Grandmother had just scolded me for playing out back with her signed Jim Zorn and Steve Largent football. That was the first day of over 30 years of waiting, cheering, and hoping for the Seahawks to win an NFL Superbowl Championship. In 2005, I thought it was going to happen but instead, I watched the Seahawks lose to the Steelers in our first trip. I was beginning to think that I would never see it happen in my lifetime, and then suddenly something started to change. Re-live that day with this huge photo gallery I gathered below of some of the greatest moments from that day. Some of these images I had never seen before!

Go Seahawks!