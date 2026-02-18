Seahawks Announce the Formal Sales Process to Buy Team Has Started

The news Seahawks fans got today felt inevitable. Still, it doesn’t make it any easier.

About an hour ago, the Estate of Paul G. Allen officially announced it has begun a formal sale process for the Seattle Seahawks. While many fans knew this day was coming, seeing the words “formal sale process” makes it real in a way rumors never could. Remember, I warned of this happening the week before the Super Bowl.

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Victory Celebration & Parade Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 11: Fans celebrate during the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX victory celebration and parade at Lumen Field on February 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Selling the Seahawks was Always Part of the Plan

Allen, who passed away in 2018, made it clear in his directive that his sports holdings would eventually be sold, with proceeds going to philanthropy. He did not leave the team to his sister, Jody Allen, which meant an eventual sale was always part of the plan. This isn’t a surprise move, but it does put the future into focus.

According to the official release, the sale is “consistent with Allen’s directive.” The Estate has hired Allen & Company as the investment bank and Latham & Watkins as legal counsel to guide the process.

The timeline stretches through the 2026 NFL offseason, and any final agreement must be approved by NFL ownership. So no, this won’t happen overnight. But after years of speculation and delay, it is now formally underway.

What This Means for Seahawks Fans

For many in the Pacific Northwest, the Seahawks are woven into the identity of the region. Allen bought the team in 1997 and played a critical role in preventing relocation. He also oversaw the development of what is now Lumen Field and helped build the foundation for the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

Now the big question is, who’s next?

Ownership changes can reshape a franchise, for better or worse. Fans want stability, investment, and long-term commitment to Seattle. Realistically, the team will likely go to the highest bidder. That’s how these processes work.

But here’s the part that matters. I think the Seahawks aren’t going anywhere, and I’d bet they stay right where they are. RELAX, people, it could turn out great.

