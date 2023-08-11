Why Was the Seattle Seahawks Preseason Game Feed So Screwed Up?

It didn't matter if you were trying to watch the Seattle Seahawks first preseason game on King5 of Fox11, both game feeds had their issues all night.

Preseason Technical Difficulties Plague Seahawks Game Feeds

If you were trying to watch the first preseason game of the NFL season for the Seattle Seahawks against the Minnesota Vikings and were having issues, you were not alone. If you were watching NFL Network, you probably didn't notice anything because most were carrying the Vikings feed instead. If you were in Seattle trying to watch on King5, or one of the other Seahawks affiliates like Fox11 for the Tri-Cities area, you were not as lucky. Both had many 'technical difficulties' all night long, and one even delayed the game by almost 2 hours!

Seahawks Preseason Game Deleyed on Fox11 Broadcast

There are other affiliates all over Washington, and I am not sure if all of them had issues. The Seahawks affiliate for Tri-Cities is Fox11, and at 7 pm they were broadcasting a women's World Cup game instead. If you live outside of the Seattle area, you are restricted to only watching the game on the single affiliate or paying for the NFL Sunday Ticket. At 7 pm the soccer (football in the rest of the world) game was only just entering halftime and then went into way into overtime. By the time the Seattle Seahawks game broadcast actually started, it was almost 2 hours later and halftime in the stadium. The only good part of the game delay was that they started the broadcast from the beginning so we didn't miss anything, except for my next point.

Technical Difficulties All Night Long

My friends that were watching in Seattle on King5 were also experiencing 'technical difficulties with the game feed. On Fox11 besides being 2 hours late, the broadcast would also just suddenly cut to a commercial in the middle of a play or a replay while the announcer was in mid-thought. There is no telling how many plays were actually missed but it was at least a bunch. It didn't just happen once, but basically every time they went to a commercial break. All night long people were complaining about the issues on social media, and the only people not having problems were watching the Vikings feed. Maybe the Seahawks got the best of the Vikings on the field, but their broadcast teams kicked our butts last night. Let's hope they get better or this is going to be a long season for Seahawks fans trying to watch the games at home.