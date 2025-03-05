Seattle Seahawks Legend Lockett Says Goodby Today

One of my favorite players said goodbye today to the Seahawks, and I really wish it wasn't happening.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A Seattle Seahawks Legend Says Goodbye Today

It’s hard to put into words just how much Tyler Lockett meant to the city of Seattle and to the Seahawks. As a huge fan since 1980, it feels like the end of an important era that was defined by consistency and class. After ten unforgettable years in Seattle, Tyler Lockett is no longer a Seahawk, and I feel like I have been punched in the gut.

Lockett was drafted in 2015 in the third-round draft pick, but no one guessed he would become one of the most iconic and beloved players in Seattle Seahawks history. From his unforgettable rookie season as a Pro Bowl returner to his evolution into one of the NFL’s most reliable and explosive wide receivers, Tyler Lockett’s impact was felt in ways beyond just the numbers on the stat sheet. His 661 receptions, 8,594 receiving yards, and 61 touchdowns are a big deal, but it was his leadership, consistency, and character that truly set him apart.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Lockett embodied what it means to be a Seahawk to me: dedicated, humble, and passionate about both the community of Seattle and his teammates. In the last game of the 2024 season, I noticed that he stayed on the field, likely reflecting on his career, and it was clear he thought it could be his last game. Lockett’s farewell message today only reinforces the strong bond he has with the fans of Seattle. “The 12’s really make this place meaningful,” he said in a statement released this morning.

While his time playing football in Seattle may have ended, Lockett will always be a Seahawk and a welcome member of Seattle. And for fans like me, it’s difficult to say goodbye, and I wish more than anything (like Bobby) that he had been able to retire here. When I think of legendary receivers I watched growing up, there are 3 that stand out to me above the rest: Largent, Baldwin, and Lockett. All three ran amazing routes, had incredible hands, and had a huge heart with love for the city of Seattle. Thank you, Tyler. It has been a pleasure watching you play. Good luck wherever you might play next, and know you will always have a place in the hearts of Seattle Seahawks fans as one of the all-time greats.