This NFL Wide Receiver G.O.A.T. Wore Seahawks Blue and Green

As a lifelong Seahawks fan, I have been lucky enough to have so many core memories with the team, both on TV and over the last 20 years in the stands.

Memories like being there when the Seahawks beat the 49ers to win the NFC Championship game, and go on to win Seattle's first Super Bowl, will last my lifetime.

I was thinking back the other day about childhood memories and suddenly remembered witnessing the greatest receiver of all time play for the Seattle Seahawks.

Jerry Rice Traded To Seattle Seahawks loading...

The NFL Greatest Receiver of All-Time Played for the Seattle Seahawks

Steve Largent was my first favorite player (and still is), but then he retired in 1989. The end of his career happened around the same time the San Fansisco 49ers won multiple Super Bowl championships, mostly because of the hands of one man. (...and I guess you have to give credit to both Montana and Young also.)

Let’s rewind a few years before Largent retired to 1985. The San Francisco 49ers used their first-round pick on a wide receiver from tiny Mississippi Valley State named Jerry Rice. At the time, few people knew what Bill Walsh had just pulled off, getting the greatest receiver of all time.

Drafted by the Enemy: Jerry Rice is the G.O.A.T.

By his second year, Rice had 1,570 yards and 15 touchdowns. By the end of his career, he accomplished arguably the greatest stretch by any receiver in NFL history. Ask anyone who knows, and the answer is always Jerry.

He set records like they were routine: 22 touchdown catches in a single season, 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons, 208 career touchdowns, nearly 23,000 receiving yards. I goes on and on. Trust me as a Seahawks fan, 49ers fans never let us forget those rings.

Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks loading...

Jerry Rice Comes to Seattle

But here’s the part that Niner fans really hate. In 2004, late in his career, Rice was traded to the Seattle Seahawks from the Raiders. At 41 years old, he still had enough gas in the tank to haul in 25 receptions, 362 yards, and three touchdowns in Seahawks blue in just 6 games.

For Seahawks fans, it was an incredible honor to see the greatest wide receiver of all time wear our jersey, if only for part of a season. It was not easy being a Seahawks fan during those years, but seeing our rivals' best all-time player finish his legendary career in Seattle has always brought a smile to my face.

