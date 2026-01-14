Seattle Seahawks Fan-Made Hype Song Hits Before NFL Playoff Home Game

The hype is building for this weekend, and now Seahawks fans have a new anthem to blast, named after the NFL's number one defense.

The song was dropped yesterday by local artist Draze. It is a rap song called “The Dark Side,” and it is tapping into something the Seahawks defense has quietly been building all season.

New Seattle Hype Song Highlights “The Dark Side” and “MOB”

The version above from YouTube is only the music. If you want a full video version, check out this link. If you have heard Seattle Seahawks defensive players in press conferences, you probably caught the phrase, “The Dark Side.” That is what the Seahawks defense is calling itself, a nod to flipping the switch or shutting the lights off or opposing offenses. The phrase really took off after defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence mentioned it in an interview, explaining that the goal is simple: lights out.

Draze took that mindset and turned it into a full-on hype track.

From the opening chants of “M-O-B” (Mission Over Bullsh—) to the repeated warning that you’re “entering the dark side,” the song feels less like a rap single and more like a soundtrack for Lumen Field when the defense takes the field on third down.

Seahawks Hype Song has Seattle Energy, Through and Through

What makes “The Dark Side” hit harder is how Seattle it feels. Draze weaves in blue-and-green pride, rainy weather toughness, and that unmistakable “us against everybody” mentality.

There are shoutouts to the trenches, the defense swarming, the crowd buzzing, and even nods to Seahawks past and present. The respect for the Legion of Boom is evident, but the message is clear: this is a new era. As Draze puts it, “my young boys popping and it’s M-O-B.”

Why This Song Fits This Moment

This Seahawks team has been preaching hard work, toughness, and letting their play speak for itself. Draze captures that perfectly with lines about not wanting it easy, defending every blade of grass, and the entire city moving as one, feel tailor-made for a fan base that thrives on noise and chaos.

I KNOW the team has heard the song (don't ask, but I do), and I would not be surprised if someday we hear “The Dark Side” rocking Lumen Field. I hadn't even heard of Draze before yesterday, but now he will forever be a part of my gameday ritual.

You can read the lyrics to the song by clicking here.

