Seattle Seahawks Exclusive Fan Hotel Room: Availability Extended

It was supposed to only be available until this Friday, but something changed!

Ultimate Seattle Seahawks Fan Hotel Room Still Available...Kinda

Tomorrow (November 10, 2023) was the advertised last day for Seahawks fans to rent an exclusive fan room specially designed for 12s located in downtown Seattle. Today I contacted the company that offers it to ask about the Seahawks fan room and learned that something has changed with availability. The room is offered by Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Seattle and is specifically designed for the biggest Seattle Seahawks fan you know. I first saw the room in a video starring Seahawks legend Cliff Avril, who was obviously hired by Marriott by Courtyard to tell fans about the very exclusive room. The room comes filled with Seahawks gear, lights, decorations, and even a turf wall. It was originally advertised as only available from October 28 through November 10, 2023, which is actually tomorrow. I wondered if the availability would be extended so I called the main line, pushed #3 to talk to a person, and was surprised by what I learned.

Seattle Seahawks Courtyard by Marriott Room Details

The attendant I talked to on the phone said that the Seattle Seahawks fan room continues to be available and there is no plan to tear it down or make it unavailable to rent in the future. That is great news for 12s who really want to stay in the only hotel room designed for Seahawks superfans. I say "really" because it is not so easy to rent and it is also very expensive if you can go through the required steps. The front desk person answering my questions said that in order to rent the Seahawks fan room, it needs to be an "upgrade" that can only be approved by a Courtyard by Marriott manager. He explained that you make the request and a manager will contact you back to work out the details. If you are approved, the upgrade costs around an extra $390 to the original price of your room reservation. That pushes the cost somewhere between $700-$1000 for one night depending on the room rates. He explained the prices vary daily and availability is very limited. You can find more on their official website by clicking here. Also, watch the original video I talked about earlier below.

