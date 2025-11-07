Celebrating a True 12. Elise Robinson Named Seahawks Fan of the Year

It’s not every day one of your friends gets recognized by an entire NFL team, but this week, my friend Elise Robinson has been named the 2025 Seattle Seahawks Fan of the Year!

Believe me, I think there is no one more deserving. I had the chance to go to the NFL Draft with her earlier this year, and watching her passion for the Seahawks up close was something special.

Credit Aj Brewster Credit Aj Brewster loading...

From the Lumen Field Stands to the Sea Hawkers

Elise is far more than just a fan; she has been an integral part of the Sea Hawkers Booster Club, where she serves as President. Her leadership is helping the organization grow, and it is one of the most spirited and welcoming fan communities in the NFL.

The Sea Hawkers Booster Clubs do a lot of fundraising for the Seattle community, and Elise has been involved for years. Helping at charity events, hosting legendary tailgates, or rallying fans before kickoff is all part of why Elise embodies what it means to be a true 12.

Since attending her first Seahawks game back in 2001, Elise has always been decked out in full Seahawks gear and radiating that unmistakable positive energy. That positivity helps make every game day feel like a celebration to me, and I know others feel it also.

The Seahawks are More Than Football to Elise

Elise is a U.S. Army veteran and carries her values of service and community into everything she does. That quality is one of the most obvious things about her. Through her work with the Sea Hawkers, she has helped raise support for local shelters, hospitals, and families in need. She is a shining example of how being a fan is about more than loving football, but about lifting others up through that love.

Congratulations, Elise! You make me and every 12 I personally know proud. The Seahawks may have chosen you as Fan of the Year, but we all know you have been a big part of this fan base for years.

One cool perk of being awarded the Seattle Seahawks Fan of the Year is a trip to this year's Super Bowl with all the other Fan of the Year winners. She is also now nominated for NFL Fan of the Year, which will be awarded at the Super Bowl.

You can vote for Elise for NFL Fan of the Year by clicking here.

