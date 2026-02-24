Two Mostly Unknown Seattle Seahawks Players to Watch in 2026

Every year, a couple of names quietly sit in the background until suddenly they are stars.

Heading into 2026 after winning the NFL Championship, two young players with something to prove could take meaningful jumps for the Seattle Seahawks. Each of these players is special, but has had injuries that have derailed them so far.

These Two Seattle Seahawks are Likely Big Contributors in 2026

Both players have dealt with adversity. Both have flashed. And both could have much bigger roles this fall if all goes according to plan.

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Rylie Mills #98 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rylie Mills - From ACL Rehab to Super Bowl Moment

Rylie Mills doesn’t feel like a typical fifth-round pick and would have been much higher if not for injury. He was drafted 142nd overall in 2025 out of the University of Notre Dame and came into the league with production. He finished his college career tied for ninth all-time in sacks at Notre Dame with 17. He is also a leader, being a team captain in 2024 and helping lead the Fighting Irish to the national title game. Mills is huge at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, and is built like an NFL edge defender.

His rookie year started with a setback, tearing his ACL in college, which landed him on the non-football injury list to begin his rookie season. He did not play until December of 2025.

Then came the moment.

In Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots, Mills recorded his first career sack, powering through “the face” of the lineman and tackling both Drake Maye and the blocker. It looked like two men trying to wrestle a bear, the bear being Rylie Mills.

He had limited snaps in 2025, but expect that to change. Mills will have a full offseason healthy, working on his craft, and being even better next season. He has the tools to become a rotational disruptor and a big part of the “Dark Side” defense.

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading... INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kenny McIntosh #25 of the Seattle Seahawks breaks a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kenny McIntosh - The Explosive Wild Card Running Back

If you’ve watched his tape, you already know. Kenny McIntosh has burst. He has hands. And he has something to prove.

The former University of Georgia standout was a seventh-round pick in 2023. Injuries slowed his start, first a knee issue as a rookie, then a torn ACL in July that kept him out of Seattle’s Super Bowl run.

In college, McIntosh was one of the most versatile backs in the country. He put up 829 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bulldogs, while also ranking third among FBS running backs with 504 receiving yards in 2022. He was reliable, too, with over 75 career targets without a single drop.

2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia Getty Images loading... INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Kenny McIntosh #6 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball against Mark Perry #3 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the second quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In 2024, when he finally saw more carries, he averaged 5.5 yards per attempt in the NFL.

With questions around the future of the running back room and injuries reshaping depth charts, 2026 feels like an opening for McIntosh. If he can be healthy by training camp, McIntosh could form a dynamic pairing in the backfield and give Seattle something it needs, both explosion and versatility.

Sometimes the biggest leaps come from players who’ve been waiting their turn.

These two might be next.

