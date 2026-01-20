Two More Very Different New Seahawks “Dark Side” Anthems Drop from Fans

Welcome back to the Dark Side again, and again.

If it feels like the Seahawks’ “Dark Side” theme is gaining momentum for Seahawks fans, you are not imagining it.

Just days after I wrote about "Draze - Dark Side" anthem tied to Seattle’s defense, two new songs have dropped. Both songs are called “Welcome to the Dark Side”, but they could not sound more different.

Same message. Same Seahawks energy. Totally different lanes. The first is for the metal heads. (if you have trouble viewing the video, try another browser besides Google Chrome. The same happened to me.)

Heavy, Loud, and Built for the Trenches

The first version I found comes from Don’t Tread On Me Music and was published online exactly a week ago today. It leans hard into metal territory. Think Linkin Park vibes, but maybe even heavier. It starts mellow, then explodes into screaming, distortion, and pure chaos, very fitting for a defense-first identity.

The lyrics feel like they were written from the line of scrimmage. Lumen Field is shaking. The 12s are rattling the ground. Ball hawks, strip sacks, blindside pressure, and namedrops of Seahawks defenders flying off the edge. This one isn’t about vibes; it’s about violence in the trenches and crowd noise as a weapon. You can almost hear it blasting right before kickoff.

Welcome to the Dark Side Pop/Hip-Hop

Yesterday, I found the Emerald City Lights theme for the defense, also called “Welcome to the Dark Side.” It is a smoother, more polished song with hip/hop vibes, and absolutely built for a stadium playlist.

This track leans into Seattle pride, rain, lights, blue and green, echoes of 2013, and the idea that defense and noise still define this city. It has a lot less rage, but maybe has more confidence, and just feels epic to me.

NFC Divisional Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 17: AJ Barner #88 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lumen Field on January 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Same Message, Same City

Two songs. Two styles. One identity.

Whether it’s metal screams or Hip/Hop hooks, the message is the same. Seattle fans are embracing this special defense and their Dark Side persona. The soundtrack is growing louder as the weekend NFL Championship game approaches.

