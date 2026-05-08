Seahawks See the Price for Winning Super Bowl with Thursday Schedule Release

Next Thursday, May 14, at 5 pm pacific (8 PM Eastern), the NFL releases the full 2026 schedule on the NFL Network and ESPN2.

For most fans, the release is an exciting offseason moment, but for Seahawks fans this year, it could mean something bigger. The reigning Super Bowl champions open the season at home on Wednesday night, September 9, and the NFL is going to make it a show.

Six days. Then we know everything.

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - NFL 2025 Getty Images loading... SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Zach Charbonnet #26 celebrates with Cooper Kupp #10 of the Seattle Seahawks after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a game at Levi's Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

This is What We Know About Seattle's 2026 NFL Schedule

The Seahawks are confirmed to host the first game of the 2026 NFL season on Wednesday, September 9, at Lumen Field. Yes, I already have my ticket, but the opponent has not even been officially announced. Of course, there has been one leak worth paying attention to.

Michael Wilbon may have accidentally leaked that Seattle's opening night opponent is the Chicago Bears. In a press conference, he made a comment about how the Bears' season would start on a Wednesday in Seattle.

If confirmed, that is a solid opener: two playoff teams from last season, a primetime Wednesday night crowd at Lumen Field, and a national audience tuning in for the first NFL game of the year.

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The Seahawks' home opponents include the 49ers, Rams, Cardinals, Cowboys, Giants, Chargers, Chiefs, Bears, and Patriots.

On the road, the Seahawks face the 49ers, Rams, Cardinals, Commanders, Eagles, Raiders, Broncos, and Panthers.

That is going to be a tough schedule in places, but winning the Super Bowl has its price.

Kansas City Chiefs v Seattle Seahawks - NFL Preseason 2025 Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 15: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks embraces Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Matchups That Should Have 12s Most Excited

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming to Lumen Field, and so is Drake Maye and the New England Patriots, the team Seattle just whooped in the Super Bowl. That rematch at home will be one of the most anticipated games on the entire NFL calendar, regardless of what week it lands on.

I would not be surprised if the Seahawks actually open the season against the Patriots, even with the rumors to the contrary. Maybe the NFL doesn't want to see them get whooped twice in a row.

Whenever we play them, look for the guy who sits in their team's tunnel to have a sign about the Patriots coaches' rumored affair. Yeah, the same guy that got Geno so mad he ran out and flipped off the crowd.

The Eagles on the road, the Broncos in Denver, and the NFC West home-and-home series round out what looks like a gauntlet of a season. How these games are linked together could be the difference when it comes to the Playoffs.

There Will Be Schedule Leaks Before Thursday

Broadcast partners will announce select games during their upfront presentations next week, NBC and Fox on Monday, Disney and ESPN on Tuesday, and Netflix and YouTube on Wednesday. The full international schedule drops Wednesday morning, May 13, on Good Morning Football, with a record nine international games across four continents this season. ESPNNFL

By the time Thursday night arrives, Seahawks fans will already have a few pieces of the puzzle. The full picture drops at 8 PM. Clear your Thursday night.

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