3 Seattle Seahawks Chosen for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl: Maybe 9 More

Only 3 players were chosen this year from the Seattle Seahawks to the NFL Pro Bowl but 9 others "could" go.

Seattle Seahawks 2024 Pro Bowl Players Announced

This year the Seattle Seahawks have 3 players who have been chosen for the 2024 Pro Bowl. The selections should be no surprise with all three having a large impact on the Seahawks 2023/24 season. This year's Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Instead of the recent unpopular format, the game will be "flag" football games without pads and helmets. Eight different teams in the NFL have at least five players selected, including the 49ers (9), Baltimore Ravens (7), Dallas Cowboys (7), Miami Dolphins (6), Philadelphia Eagles (6), Cleveland Browns (5), Kansas City Chiefs (5) and Detroit Lions (5). This year's Pro Bowl is a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition of skill events ending with a 7-on-7 Flag Football fame Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium. Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets for as low as $45 which will also be televised from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.

2024 Pro Bowl Skills Competition Changes

This year the skills competitions for both days start with the newly added tug-of-war challenge. Other changes to the schedule will be the Closest to the Pin golf accuracy competition, which replaces the Longest Drive, and the High Stakes event, which now replaces the Lightning Round, also changing the previous year's three-part challenge to players only attempting to catch punts. They also added the Madden NFL Head-to-Head event, where two players will be chosen from each conference to play the Madden NFL video game against each other using the actual Pro Bowl rosters. The final event will feature 3 different 7-on-7 flag football games using the Pro Bowl players and coached by Eli and Payton Manning. The Seattle Seahawks have 3 selections this year, but also have another 9 players that are picked as alternates. All are listed below.

