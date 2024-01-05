Seattle Sea Dragons Slain: Not Included in New Football League

After coming back for a second try, the Seattle Sea Dragons are now no more!

New XFL & USFL League Merger Kills the Seattle Sea Dragons

Fans of the XFL were excited when we learned of a potential merger between the XFL and the other competing spring football league known as the USFL. Both leagues had 8 teams, and the thought of a 16-team league had me and other fans thinking there were great things ahead. Then after the rumor was confirmed and the merger was announced, fans also learned that the new league would only consist of 8 teams total. Four teams would come from the USFL and 4 more teams would come from the XFL. At first, the teams included were not released, but after the new year fans of the Seattle Sea Dragons now know that their team is dead.

Sea Dragons Slain by New UFL Merger

The Seattle Sea Dragons, or any team on the west side of the US for that matter, are not part of the new merger between the XFL and the USFL. The 8 teams that will make up the UFL are the Birmingham Stallions, Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, Michigan Panthers, and the St. Louis Battlehawks. All other teams involved with the previous leagues are dissolved and the players will be made available for a draft before the season starts.

Past season ticket holders of the Seattle Sea Dragons can get a full refund and that process should have already been started according to team officials. Ticket holders looking for their refund on the 2024 season should expect it transferred into the credit card account they paid within 7 to 10 days. If you have any questions, call your original ticket rep and make sure they have all the right information.

Will the Sea Dragons come back a third time in the future? I am no expert, but the league would have to be very successful and be ready for a huge expansion before it could happen. The chances of that happening are next to none if I were to bet on it. RIP Seattle Sea Dragons.

