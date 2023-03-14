Seattle Sea Dragons Honoring Mama Blue Thursday with 50% Off Tickets

The Seattle Sea Dragons are honoring legendary Seattle Seahawks fan Mama Blue and want to fill the stadium so much that they are selling 50% off tickets!

Seattle Sea Dragons Tickets for Thursday are Half Off With This Code

The Seattle Sea Dragons are offering 50% off tickets to fill the stadium with fans for this Thursday night game against the Houston Ruffnecks.

All you need to get half-price tickets is to use the code I give you below. Tickets you purchase with the code from the official Sea Dragons link below will be 50% off plus a $2 processing fee.

Honoring Mama Blue at the Game

The Sea Dragons will be honoring legendary Seattle Seahawks fan Patti Hammond aka Mama Bue at the game and want the stadium filled.

Mama Blue passed away Saturday, March 4th, 2023 and this is the first time she will be honored at a game in the stadium she called home. Most Sea Dragons fans are also Seahawks fans, so it is a great place to honor her.

Mama Blue 50% Ticket Deal Spread Through Fan Groups

I personally found out about the deal from the administrator of our Seattle Sea Dragons Facebook Fan Group and had to share. The post says:

"Hello, I was asked by the Seattle Sea Dragons to share this with everyone. This Thursday, March 16th when the Sea Dragons take on the Houston Roughnecks, the Sea Dragons will be doing a special tribute to Mama Blue.

They are offering 50% off tickets for this game. Anyone who wants to go can get the tickets by using this link. Let's all go support the Dragons as they pay tribute to our all-time favorite 12."

Seattle Sea Dragons Mama Blue 50% Off Code

Make sure to click this link to the Sea Dragons Official ticket site. Once there you will see a place to put in the code that says "enter code here". In that spot use the code word FOOTBALL. I checked it myself, the code works for any seats you want to buy plus a $2 fee.

Once again the code is FOOTBALL. Let's fill Lumen Field, celebrate Mama Blue, and get the win against the Houston Ruffnecks! Go Sea Dragons!

