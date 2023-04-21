Meet the Unwavering Seattle Sea Dragons Fans Behind the Cheers

The Fans of the XFL 2023 Seattle Sea Dragons

The final game of the XFL season is upon us this weekend. These are some of the loyal Seattle Sea Dragons fans that braved 20° weather, rain, and snow all season long to cheer on their team for their 1st full season!

Hillary Butler Photography

The Last Game of the 2023 XFL Season

This Sunday is the final game of the 2023 XFL season, and the Seattle Sea Dragons have a great chance of getting in the playoffs after starting 0-2. The stands have been thin with fans only averaging between 10-15,000 per game.

The football has been great with the Sea Dragons going 6-3 so far, they are at the top of almost every offensive and defensive category in the XFL, and have a great shot at making the playoffs this year. Every game has been close and only decided at the end, so why such low fan support?

Aj Brewster

Sea Dragons Low Fan Support for the 2023 Season

Reasons for the light fan support are from a range of issues like 20° weather, and badly scheduled game times ( i.e. two different 7 pm Thursday night games and another on Easter Sunday). I think that maybe the bright orange colors didn't help things either. Still, a number of loyal Sea Dragon fans made it out to every game to cheer on their team. If you came to a Seattle Sea Dragons game this season, you probably saw some of these guys.

Hillary Butler Photography

Loyal Seattle Sea Dragons Fans You Saw in 2023

Some of these fans you might know or recognize and the rest you should if you don't. The Sea Dragon faithful "Dragon Hord" as they like to be called yelled their guts out this season and witnessed some great spring football at Lumen Field.

The Sea Dragon Guy

I don't know if this is his real name, but it is what I have heard people call him. He sits just down from me on the Hawks Nest side of Lumen Field.

The OG Dragon Master

credit Michael Whitney

Van Hurst (left) aka the "Dragon Master" and his crew Mark Smith (DragonHawk), Michael Whitney (right), and Michael Case have been to every Dragons game both home and away since 2020. I hear they have a pretty good tailgate before the game also.

credit Michael Whitney

The Sea Dragon Hord

credit Twitter @XFLSeaDragons

Pretty much everywhere you look, there are groups of people dressed in green or orange fabric dragon costumes. They have to be hard to find by now online because they are literally everywhere.

The Dragon Mask Hord

credit Twitter @XFLSeaDragons

Just like the fabric dragon costume crew, there are a large number of people wearing these harder plastic dragon masks at games. At least you can still scream with them on, but good luck finding one online now.

Dj Supa Sam and Crew



Legendary Dj and host from KUBE 93 and the Seattle Seahawks DJ Supa Sam can be seen rocking the mic or the turntables during the season.

The Ticketmaster Commercial Sea Dragon

credit Ticketmaster

You might have spotted him in the stands or in the Seattle Sea Dragons Ticketmaster commercial.

Outlaw Flags Crew



You might recognize these guys from Seattle Seahawks games, representing Outlaw Flags!

The Broccoli Guy

Aj Brewster

Yes, the one and only Broccoli Guy can be seen dancing at Seattle Sea Dragons games. You might recognize him from Mariners or Seattle Seahawks games. His name is Jim, if you see him stop and say hi. He is a nice Broccoli Guy!

The Dragon Twins

Hillary Butler Photography

These guys are bright, front and center, and have been cheering the Sea Dragons on all Season. I am not sure if they have an official name, but their outfits are bright enough to see from anywhere in the stadium.

Dragons Luchador

credit Twitter @XFLSeaDragons

This guy and his dragon buddy sit in the front row near section 130 on gameday. You will for sure see them every week on the big screen.

The Queen of Dragons

credit Michael Whitney

She was at the first Dragons game in 2020. Taking pictures with her dragons is encouraged, just don't get to close or they could bite.

Original 2020 Seattle Dragons Fans

Hillary Butler Photography

A lot of the fans that came to most games were season ticket holders when the XFL was in Seattle 3 years ago in 2020 before the pandemic. You will see quite a few original jerseys from that year in the stands, mostly because the new ones just recently became available to buy. That is my friend James Greene (left) and his buddy (right).

Big Walt

Hillary Butler Photography

Yes, Mr. Walter Jones, the Seattle Seahawks legend, has been seen at Seattle Sea Dragons games this year.

Hillary Butler

Hillary Butler Photography

You can spot him on the sidelines getting great shots from the game as an official Seattle Sea Dragons photographer on game day. You might now know that he played for the Huskies, and the Seahawks, and also won a SuperBowl while playing with the Denver Broncos.

The Sea-Squatch

Hillary Butler

He is a bigfoot that loves football. Do not be afraid of the Sea-Squatch, he doesn't bite. You might notice his hair changes color during the Seattle Seahawks season to bright green.

