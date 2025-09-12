Seattle and Portland Both Named Top 5 in the USA for Soccer (Football)

With the U.S. Open Cup final set for early October, soccer is top of mind for many fans across the Pacific Northwest.

A new WalletHub report just ranked the Best Cities for Soccer Fans in 2025, and Seattle and Portland came out near the very top. Yes, I know it is called football almost everywhere else.

Seattle #3 and Portland Named #5 in the USA for Soccer Fans

Seattle landed at #3 overall, and that is impressive considering the Sounders only joined Major League Soccer in 2007. Since then, the team has built one of the best winning percentages in MLS and has brought home two MLS Cup championships.

Seattle is also home to OL Reign FC, which is one of the original members of the NWSL. They are still seeking their first league title, but have consistently posted one of the best winning records in the league.

Both the Sounders and Reign rank among the most-searched MLS and NWSL teams on Google, showing the national attention Seattle draws for soccer fans. Seattle also has two men’s and two women’s NCAA Division I teams, showing the area is also strong at the college level.

Portland Holds Its Own at #5

Just a few places down, Portland came in at #5 overall. The Timbers Army continues to create one of the loudest home-field advantages in MLS Portland has been a dominant force for years.

Other Northwest cities also cracked the list. Spokane ranked #37, while Pullman ranked #89. In Oregon, Eugene ranked #70 and Corvallis ranked #103. Clearly, soccer passion isn’t just a big-city thing, but is woven into communities across the northwest.

WalletHub compared over 300 cities using metrics like ticket prices, fan engagement, team success, and accessibility.

