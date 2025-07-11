Watch Out! Thousands of Cyclists Ride from Seattle to Portland This Weekend

If you're heading out on the roads this weekend in western Washington or northern Oregon, keep a sharp eye out for cyclists.

The Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classic is happening this Saturday, July 12, through Sunday, July 13, and it will be obvious.

This massive annual ride draws thousands of cyclists for a two-day, 200+ mile adventure from Seattle to Portland. Whether you're participating or just sharing the road, safety should be top of mind for everyone.

What Washington State Drivers Need to Know

This weekend is not business as usual. Expect to see large groups of riders on highways, rural roads, and residential streets, especially near the University of Washington, SR-507, and I-5 corridors. Here are some tips if you encounter the groups:

Check your mirrors before turning or switching lanes.

Give at least 3 feet of space when passing cyclists.

Slow down in narrow areas or curves.

Stay patient, it’s a ride for both drivers and bikers, not a race for either.

The STP Classic is fully permitted and supported, but cyclists can still end up on roads with regular traffic because the course is so large. Everyone needs to share the responsibility to keep the route safe.

Why is This Bicycling Event Special?

The Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classic (STP) is in its 46th year and is one of the most iconic rides in the country. Riders can complete the full 207-mile course in one or two days, depending on how ambitious (or relaxed) they feel.

The event also supports Cascade Bicycle Club’s community efforts, like sliding-scale classes, biking education, and local ride events.

Whether you’re spectating, navigating detours, or just trying to make a grocery run, give cyclists a wide berth and a little extra grace. Everyone’s just trying to get where they’re going safely.

