NBA Owner Expansion Vote Brings Basketball Back to Seattle
After years of rumors, near-misses, and “someday” conversations, league owners have now unanimously approved moving forward with the expansion process for two cities.
The NBA has taken a major step toward expansion, and all signs point to basketball coming back to Seattle.
That is a big deal.
NBA Owner Interest Goes from “What If” to “When” with Unanimous Vote
Forever, bringing back the Seattle SuperSonics has felt like wishful thinking. The team left back in 2008, and since then, Seattle fans have been waiting for a real sign of progress of their return.
This vote is the official sign basketball fans in Seattle have been waiting for.
It doesn’t finalize a team just yet, but it officially starts the process. Ownership groups can now submit bids, finances will be reviewed, and the league will work toward adding two new franchises.
Seattle happens to be at the front of the line.
Seattle Is NBA Ready Right Now
Seattle already has a state-of-the-art potential home court in Climate Pledge Arena, a proven sports fanbase, and deep basketball roots. Fans remember packed crowds during in the Sonics era, and the city has never really let go of the NBA.
There are still a few steps ahead. First, the league will evaluate ownership groups and eventually hold another vote to officially award teams. If everything stays on track, expansion teams could hit the court as soon as the 2028–29 season.
And for the first time in a long time, it is safe to say that the NBA is coming back.
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Seahawks Celebrate 60 - Seattle, Washington
Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster