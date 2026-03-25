NBA Owner Expansion Vote Brings Basketball Back to Seattle

After years of rumors, near-misses, and “someday” conversations, league owners have now unanimously approved moving forward with the expansion process for two cities.

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The NBA has taken a major step toward expansion, and all signs point to basketball coming back to Seattle.

That is a big deal.

General View of the Key Arena Getty Images loading... A general interior view of the Key Arena during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game between the Phoenix Suns and the Seattle SuperSonics on 4th February 2000 at the Key Arena at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington, United States. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Allsport/Getty Images)

NBA Owner Interest Goes from “What If” to “When” with Unanimous Vote

Forever, bringing back the Seattle SuperSonics has felt like wishful thinking. The team left back in 2008, and since then, Seattle fans have been waiting for a real sign of progress of their return.

This vote is the official sign basketball fans in Seattle have been waiting for.

It doesn’t finalize a team just yet, but it officially starts the process. Ownership groups can now submit bids, finances will be reviewed, and the league will work toward adding two new franchises.

Seattle happens to be at the front of the line.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat - Game Four Getty Images loading... MIAMI, FL - JUNE 19: Fans of the former NBA franchise Seattle SuperSonics which moved and became the Oklahoma City Thunder shows support for the Miami Heat to beat the Thunder in Game Four of the 2012 NBA Finals on June 19, 2012 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Seattle Is NBA Ready Right Now

Seattle already has a state-of-the-art potential home court in Climate Pledge Arena, a proven sports fanbase, and deep basketball roots. Fans remember packed crowds during in the Sonics era, and the city has never really let go of the NBA.

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There are still a few steps ahead. First, the league will evaluate ownership groups and eventually hold another vote to officially award teams. If everything stays on track, expansion teams could hit the court as soon as the 2028–29 season.

And for the first time in a long time, it is safe to say that the NBA is coming back.

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