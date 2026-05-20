Memorial Day Weekend Travel in Washington: When to Go or Stay Home

The area around Seattle ranks as the second top domestic destination in the entire country for Memorial Day Weekend this year, and that means a ton of cars on Washington roads all at once.

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AAA is projecting that over 45 million Americans across the country will travel at least 50 miles from home between Thursday, May 21, and Monday, May 25, a new record.

The Best and Worst Times to Travel Memorial Day Weekend

WSDOT has released its holiday travel charts, and the picture is pretty clear. If you can avoid the road during peak hours, you will save yourself significant pain. That means leave really early or really late.

On I-5, the worst days are Thursday, Friday, and Monday. Thursday congestion picks up between 8 AM and 7 PM. Friday is jammed from 7 AM through 7 PM. If you have any flexibility at all, leave before 5 AM or wait until after 8 PM on those days.

On I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass, expect the heaviest eastbound traffic on Friday and the heaviest westbound traffic on Monday, early afternoon. Thursday and Friday between 10 AM and 6 PM are the absolute worst windows nationally, and Washington is the same.

A little good news for I-90 travelers, all lanes of the Vantage Bridge will be open from Friday, May 22, through Tuesday, May 26, to help handle the holiday volume. Actually, most WSDOT construction work is suspended through the weekend, including Friday, May 22, and Monday, May 25.

Smart Tips Before You Leave

Have a backup outdoor destination ready; parks and recreation sites fill up fast on holiday weekends, and parking on road shoulders is illegal and dangerous. Download the WSDOT app and check travel cameras before you go.

One last tip, gas prices are the highest in four years right now, so fill up before you hit the freeway rather than paying premium prices at highway stations.

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