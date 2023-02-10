Seattle Seahawks Fan Awarded 2023 NFL Fan of the Year

32 Teams Nominated Their Best, Seattle Seahawks Fan Wins

Last night at the NFL Honors Ceremony for 2023, the NFL crowned the Seattle Seahawks representative as the NFL Fan of the Year!

NFL Fan of the Year Award

Every year the NFL has each of the 32 teams pick a representative from their fan base that proudly represents what their team stands for.

Once all 32 are picked, they are all listed on the NFL Fan of the Year website where fans can vote for their favorite for months.

After all the votes are counted, the fan with the most is crowned NFL Fan of the Year. This year, a fan named Larry Bevans from the Seattle Seahawks won.

Who is Larry Bevans?

Larry Bevans now holds the distinct honor of being only the 3rd person named NFL Fan of the Year and the first from the Seattle Seahawks.

Larry is the head of the Southwest Washington Seattle Seahawks Booster Club and helped directly raise money for families struck by the Eagle Creek fire in 2017.

The booster club has been very involved in helping with multiple different needs in Larry's community helping organize car shows for charity or making gift baskets for foster children.

Larry Wasn't the Only Seahawk to Win Last Night

After Larry was announced as the NFL Fan of the Year, he was allowed to go back on stage and announce the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

That award was no surprise to be announced as Geno Smith the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. Find out more about Larry on the Seattle Seahawks webpage.