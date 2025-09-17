Seattle WA Ties a 60-Year-Old Heat Record for September

If you felt like Tuesday was a little too hot for mid-September, you weren’t imagining things.

Seattle hit 91° on Tuesday, tying a daily record that had been standing since 1967. That’s right, nearly 60 years later, Mother Nature decided to remind us she can still crank up the heat if she wants.

Rare September Heat in Washington State

Seattle isn’t exactly known for blistering late-summer heat above 90°, especially after the kids are back in school and football season has kicked off. It is so rare, the National Weather Service says days with temperatures above 90° after September 15th have only happened a handful of times in the past.

92° on Sept. 22, 1990

91° on Sept. 22, 1989

91° on Sept. 16, 1967

And now 91° yesterday in 2025

That’s a short list considering they have been keeping track for more than a century.

October Isn’t Off the Hook for Heat Either

September was hot, but October might say... hold my beer. The hottest October day on record in Seattle hit 89° back on October 1, 1987. Imagine raking leaves in shorts and sunglasses, that is Pacific Northwest weather in 2025 for you.

It could be a chance to squeeze in one more iced coffee run, one more barbecue, or one more sunset walk before the sweatshirts and hoodies take over.

