Survey Names Seattle One of the Best Places to Celebrate the 4th of July

If you are staying in the Pacific Northwest for the 4th of July, you're in luck because Seattle ranks as one of the top cities in the entire country for Independence Day celebrations!

A new survey from WalletHub puts Seattle at the #6 spot in their list of 2025’s Best Places for 4th of July Celebrations.

The Northwest Represents Well in the 2025 4th of July Celebrations List

Seattle isn’t alone in representing the region proudly. Multiple nearby West Coast cities also made impressive appearances on the list.

Portland, OR came in at #19

San Francisco, CA landed at #8

Sacramento, CA took the #10 spot

While not technically the Northwest, these West Coast cities offer a similar vibe, great food scenes, access to outdoor fun, and creative celebrations. They are also a short flight and a great nearby option for people from Washington.

WalletHub’s rankings were based on 18 key metrics, including fireworks show duration, average beer and wine prices, overall entertainment, and the weather forecast. Seattle scored high across the board, thanks to its multiple area fireworks shows, community events, and a festive yet laid-back atmosphere that is uniquely Northwest.

Celebrating in Seattle this year means enjoying one of the country’s best displays with the Seafair Summer Fourth, with live music, food trucks, and fireworks over the water. Plus, Seattle still manages to keep costs relatively reasonable compared to other major cities, according to the data.

Eighty-six percent of Americans plan to celebrate the 4th of July this year, with spending on food alone expected to reach $8.9 billion. That includes 150 million hot dogs that will be eaten across the country. Seattle’s famed local sausages and gourmet dogs will no doubt be part of that total this year!

How Americans Feel About the 4th of July Celebrations

Many Americans are dealing with financial uncertainty, and say they are going to scale back some this year.

53% say they’ll spend less this year

38% don’t feel financially independent

And 79% believe rising national debt threatens our independence

There is, however, a strong sense of national pride this year, with 65% of Americans trying to buy more U.S.-made products this year for their celebrations.

Whether you’re watching fireworks at Gas Works Park in Seattle or catching a riverside show in Portland, the Northwest is the place to be this 4th of July. Be safe and have a fun holiday weekend!

