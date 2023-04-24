Did Seattle Set a New Record for Weekend Pro Sports Attendance?

Pro Sports Fan Attendance This Weekend in Seattle

Can you guess just how many fans gathered in Seattle this weekend to watch professional sports?

Seattle Packed with Pro Sports Fans All Weekend Long

If you were in Seattle this weekend, it was probably for one of the pro sports events held this weekend. From Friday to Sunday, 5 different professional sports had home games combined together to be one of the biggest total amounts of fans in a single weekend. How many fans do you think were at pro games this weekend in Seattle?

Ol Reign

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the OL Reign played the Chicago Red Stars at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Seattle OL Reign defeated the Red Stars 5-2 in front of 6,186 fans.

Seattle Sounders

Also on Saturday, April 22, 2023, the Seattle Sounders played Minnesota United FC at Lumen Field. The Seattle Sounders won the game 1-0. That is One - Nil for non-soccer fans. They played in front of 30,025 Seattle Sounder fans.

Seattle Kraken

The Seatle Kraken played their first-ever Stanley Cup Playoff game against the Colorado Avalanche last Saturday, April 22, 2022. The Kraken lost to the Avalanche 6-4 to fall a game behind the series at 1-2. There were 17,151 fans that witnessed the loss in Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle Sea Dragons

The Seattle Sea Dragons played division rival the Las Vegas Vipers last Sunday, April 23, 2023, for their final XFL regular game of the season. The Sea Dragons won 28-6 to seal a trip to their first-ever XFL Playoffs in front of 15,046 fans.

Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners played a total of 3 games this weekend in Seattle against the St Louis Cardinals. The Seattle Mariners won the first two games (Fri win 5-2 & Sat win 5-4), before losing the third game by a score of 3-7 on Sunday. The combined fan attendance for all 3 games for the Mariners this weekend was 104,614.

The Total Fans Watching Pro Sports in Seattle This Last Weekend Was...

I was in Seattle this weekend to watch the Seattle Sea Dragons game, and it was nearly impossible to find a parking spot. All the regular garages were "pre-purchase only" so we had to drive miles down the road to find one. Now that I added up all the fan attendance numbers, I understand why.

The total amount of sports fans that watched a professional game in Seattle from last Friday through Sunday was 173,022 fans!!! I don't know if that is an official record but it has to be close!

