Seattle Dump Truck Flip-Over Causes Major I-90 Mess

A dump truck lost control and flipped on I-90 yesterday, leading to road closure and unexpected delays for drivers.

Overturned Dump Truck Causes Major Delays on I-90

A significant traffic incident occurred yesterday on eastbound I-90, near the transition to I-405 when a big green dump truck overturned, resulting in extensive lane closures and major delays for commuters in the area.

Yesterday (July 31, 2024) at 2:28 PM, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported the incident via social media on X, that the right two lanes of eastbound I-90 were blocked following the rollover collision involving a dark green dump truck. The truck can be seen on its side in the accompanying video and photo. The driver was removed from the on-its-side dump truck and, fortunately, alert and conscious throughout the rescue operation according to Trooper Johnson.

Fire Crews and Police Worked Diligently on the Scene

Emergency services responded promptly to the scene. Fire crews were seen working diligently to manage the aftermath of the crash, including laying gravel over spilled oil to prevent further hazards. Two Washington State Patrol Troopers were also visible investigating the accident and assessing the damage near the truck's cab in the released video.

As the situation unfolded, Trooper Johnson updated the public that the entire eastbound stretch of I-90 from the I-405 interchange would be closed temporarily to facilitate the recovery operation. This closure was expected to last around one hour to allow tow trucks to upright and remove the overturned dump truck from the highway.

By 3:42 PM, the closure had been confirmed, with only one lane available for use. Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the affected area and mitigate the impact of the traffic congestion. A video shared by a citizen traveling westbound on I-90 provided a dramatic view of the scene, showing smoke or steam rising from the wreckage as a fire truck applied what looks like fire retardant on the crash. See the footage yourself by clicking here.

