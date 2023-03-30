See All the New Options for Seattle Seahawks 2023 Draft Hats

Get ready to party like a 12 in style with a little less than a month to go because the 2023 Seattle Seahawks Draft Caps are out!

Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Hat

Seahawks fans are very excited this year for the NFL 2023 Draft with multiple high picks after making the playoffs last year. Usually, I skip buying the Draft Hats but I like the designs available this year.

If snapbacks are your thing, you should be running to grab these this year, because the designs are simple but fresh.

2023 NFL Draft Hat Options

There are 3 different options of this year's Draft hat for adults, and then another for youth. The adult hats come in Navy, White, or Graphite this year. The Graphite color also has a unique design from the other two colors. The White and Navy hats are very similar in design with Seahawks in big bold letters on the front.

Navy Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Hat

The navy hat comes with a navy bill with light grey on the bottom. The Seahawks logo can be seen inside the word Seahawks in bold over the front of the hat. The word Seattle is smaller over the team name with a green and grey NFL logo on the side. This design only comes in a snapback and is one size fits all.

White Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Hat

The White hat comes with a navy bill with light grey on the bottom. The Seahawks logo can be seen inside the word Seahawks in bold over the front of the hat. The word Seattle is smaller over the team name with a green and grey NFL logo on the side. This design only comes in a snapback and is one size fits all. There is also a Youth size available with exactly the same design only smaller.

Graphite Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Hat

The Graphite Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Hat has a unique design besides the color. This design looks like a patch with the Seahawks logo on the top, Seattle in big white letters below that, and then a smaller white Seahawks on the bottom. The entire hat is is graphite grey with a navy bill and light grey bottom. The patch with the main design is navy blue with a wide action green border. The green and grey NFL logo is on the back center instead of the side like the other hats.

You can browse through the new hat options or check out any new Seattle Seahawks gear on NFL Shop.

