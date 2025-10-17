Seahawks Uniform Colors Decided for Monday Night vs the Texans

The Seattle Seahawks have a huge Monday Night matchup next week and just announced their uniform colors.

There are a few possible Seahawks uniform combinations now, and fans definitely have their favorites.

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks Announce Uniform Colors for Monday Night

Over the years, the Seahawks have changed it up plenty at home. There was the clean Wolf Grey look, or the bold all-neon green “Action Green” set that some hate. They sometimes change up the familiar navy tops with grey pants, but usually wear the same combination at home.

But the recent buzz has been all about one specific look and my personal favorite, the royal blue and silver throwbacks.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Drake Thomas #42 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a defensive stop against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Seahawks Throwback Uniforms Steal the Show

The throwback uniforms have been a massive hit with fans since they returned. That bright royal blue jersey paired with silver pants and helmet feels like a time machine back to The Kingdome days when I was a kid.

Personally, the throwback is my favorite uniform by far, and I do not think I am alone. Let's say I hear it a lot at tailgates or among other Seahawks fan friends of mine.

Seattle even has a white throwback road version this year (we have not seen it yet), so maybe now is the time for a full-time switch back to the throwbacks. The colors pop, they tie into the team’s history, and honestly, they just look incredible.

Throwbacks are NOT what the Seahawks are wearing to battle on Monday, however.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 21: Tory Horton #15 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Lumen Field on September 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Seahawks Wearing Navy-on-Navy Against the Texans on Monday Night

The Seahawks will take the field Monday night at home against the Texans wearing their standard navy-on-navy uniforms with navy tops and navy pants.

It might not have the nostalgic punch of the throwbacks, but it still looks clean, sharp, and intimidating under the lights.

