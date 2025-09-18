Seahawks Will Rock These Classic Uniforms Sunday Against the Saints

The Seahawks are coming back to Lumen Field this Sunday, fresh off their first win of the season, and they’ll be suiting up in style.

Get our free mobile app

Fans heading to the stadium or watching from home will see the team in a classic uniform set, and the first time they have worn them this year in the regular season.

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 07: Grey Zabel #76 of the Seattle Seahawks walks through a tunnel with lasers during the NFL 2025 game between San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A Familiar and Successful Look for the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will be wearing their all-college navy uniforms that are not just sharp, but have also been lucky. Since first worn in 2012, Seattle has used this combo 95 times, and racked up an impressive 65-30 record while wearing them.

It’s easily their most recognizable and most commonly worn at Lumen, and for many fans, nothing says “Seahawks football at home” quite like that deep navy.

Kansas City Chiefs v Seattle Seahawks - NFL Preseason 2025 Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 15: Zach Charbonnet #26 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

History Against the Saints in Navy Uniforms

This won’t be the first time Seattle has faced New Orleans in these uniforms. In fact, they’ve worn them four times against the Saints, including twice during the magical 2013 Super Bowl season.

Who can forget that Monday Night Football game where the Seahawks defense smothered Drew Brees, holding the Saints to just 188 yards in a 34-7 victory? Or the playoff rematch that same season, when Marshawn Lynch bulldozed his way to 140 yards and two touchdowns to push Seattle to the NFC Championship?

I was there for both games and remember them well. (That playoff game was the wettest game I have ever been to.)

The Saints are coming into Seattle at 0-2, desperate for their first win, and should not be overlooked. In the past, the Seahawks have lost “trap” games like these that they SHOULD win.

The Seahawks should have the advantage with the home crowd behind them, momentum from last week’s victory, and their classic navy uniforms. That has been a combination that has spelled success over and over. Go Seahawks.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy