Seattle Seahawks Make Statement in Win, Both Good and Bad

Seattle piled up a 35-0 lead by the second quarter and coasted to a 44-22 victory, but they still haven't fixed their biggest weakness.

The run game was humming with about 200 yards for the day, the defense forced turnovers that turned directly into points (two fumble recoveries for touchdowns), and the offense looked sharp, mostly.

Seattle Seahawks Make Turnovers at the Worst Possible Places

After yesterday's game, most sports broadcasters agree the Seahawks are a real contender right now. Sure, the team looks great and is 7-2, but the constant turnovers are going to cost us games that matter.

Even with the blowout score, Seattle did not play perfect ball all day. In the game against Arizona, they committed three turnovers, all by the quarterback, Sam Darnold. So far this season, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown six interceptions and lost four fumbles for 10 total turnovers in nine games.

You can not blame the offensive line because they have only allowed 10 sacks through nine games. Sure, Sam is leading the NFL in stats, but leading in turnovers is one stat you DO NOT want.

When you step into the playoffs or face a great team (one that capitalizes on mistakes), each lost possession can swing momentum or cost you the game. Giving up the ball inside your own 20-yard line is a recipe for disaster, allowing for a short field for the opponent and a sudden change of momentum. This season, the Seahawks’ turnover differential is tied for fourth-most giveaways in the league so far.

Seahawks Darnold Needs to Fix Before December

I am not going to say the Seahawks do not look good, because they do. We “can” have an elite rushing attack, a defense that creates splash plays and crazy pressure, and they’re stacking wins. But turnovers and ball security inside their own 20 should not be afterthoughts.

Yes, the wins have come even with these mistakes, but tightening up those rough edges could mean the difference between making a deep run and falling short in the playoffs.

