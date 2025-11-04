“Dubs” in the Tunnel as Seahawks Celebrate Big Win in DC

JSN yelling, “Dubs in the chat,” is how the Seahawks’ postgame tunnel celebration kicked off after Sunday’s victory against the Washington Commanders.

Get our free mobile app

The team’s official X post (@Seahawks) shared a short but fun video showing just how close and confident this young Seattle Seahawks squad has become.

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Commanders Getty Images loading... LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Leonard Williams #99 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders 38-14 in the game at Northwest Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks Show Energy and Emotion After Win Number Six

The celebration video starts with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (JSN) sprinting by and shouting the now-iconic line, “Dubs in the chat,” as teammates pour in behind him. Next was Leonard “Big Cat” Williams with his muscles flexed, bellowing, “Let’s go, baby!”

Moments later, Devon Witherspoon strolls by, pads off, helmet in hand, and grins, “W man, see y’all in Lumen.” My guess is that his jersey was missing because he participated in a jersey swap on the field. I didn't see it, but a good guess would be with Bobby Wagner. (That is who I would choose a jersey swap with.)

After the game, the tunnel felt alive, like a close family that just conquered something difficult together.

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Commanders Getty Images loading... LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Tory Horton #15 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his touchdown catch with Seattle fans during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders in the game at Northwest Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Rookie Takeover and Veteran Pride

Next up, the rookies take center stage. Safety Nick Emmanwori points at wide receiver Tory Horton, smiling widely. “This guy,” he says. Horton laughs and shouts out to the 12s watching from home, promising, “We’re coming back, much love.” Nick jumps in again with “Rookie takeover though!” and Horton finishes, “Let’s keep stacking, ya feel me?”

There are two players already easily outperforming their draft positions, and their chemistry and confidence is great to see as a longtime fan.

Get our free mobile app

Then come the big men, rookie lineman Zabel and Charles Cross, yelling “Big dub! Big dub!” as they charge through. The rest of the team follows with flexes, laughs, and Ws flying everywhere.

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Commanders Getty Images loading... LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Devon Witherspoon #21 of the Seattle Seahawks takes a selfie with fans after defeating the Washington Commanders 38-14 in the game at Northwest Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Super Bowl Championship Spirit Reignited

The video closes perfectly with Michael Bennett, the ex-Seahawks player and Super Bowl 48 champ, playfully declaring, “I don’t know what to say, but good job.”

Moments like this show why team chemistry matters. The brotherhood, belief, and joy that this team seems to have can spark something special. We know because we have seen it before.

The Seahawks return home this Sunday at Lumen Field to face the Arizona Cardinals, their first home game in about three weeks.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy