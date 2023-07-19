Seahawks Throwback Uniforms are Finally Here. What’s Different?

Check these out! You can even buy one now!

Seattle Seahawks Release Throwback Uniform Design

This morning at 8:36 am, the Seattle Seahawks released a couple of videos showing their widely anticipated throwback uniforms for the 2023 season. The throwback uniforms are the first time since 2001 that the Seattle Seahawks will be seen with silver pants & helmets. The colors and design of the entire uniform are very similar to the uniforms worn throughout the 1980s & 1990s with a few minor changes. The new uniforms will be one of 4 options the Seahawks will wear in the 2023 season, replacing the "wolf grey" uniforms. (No I am not happy about losing the wolf grey. I would have preferred to lose the neon green.)

Throwback VS Original Seahawks Design

The new throwback design is very similar to the uniforms the Seattle Seahawks wore starting in 1983. That is when the Seahawks switched to solid blue on the calf sock and the Seahawks logo on the sleeve. The stripe colors and order are the exact same as the 1983 design with stripes of green, then royal blue, and green again separated by thin lines of white. The socks are solid royal blue like the original design and the Seahawks original logo is on the sleeve with green and blue stripes under the logo. The main differences are in the collar design and the Nike logo on the sleeves and the front of the pants.

Seahawks Throwback Differences

The collar is the most obvious difference from the original 1983 design. On the original, the collar stripes run all the way around and connect in the front in a V shape with no NFL logo. You can see from the picture above that the color stripes on the collar end before connecting in the front creating what looks like a blue triangle at the base. The other main differences include the Nike logo on the sleeves, the fabric material, and it also looks like all the numbers and designs are stitched. The original jersey designs had screen-printed numbers.

credit NFLshop.com

Jerseys Available to Buy Today

The NFL and the Seattle Seahawks were smart to put these new jerseys on sale on the day of release. You can buy the new 2023 throwback jerseys at all official NFL jerseys dealers like Fanatics, NFLShop.com, or the official Seahawks Pro-Shop. There are two different versions, the Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey for $175 or the regular for $130. The regular version has more player options but only has screen-printed numbers and names. The vapor F.U.S.E. version has "heat sealed" numbers and Dry-Fit fabric and the same collar design as the on-field jersey. I put together a gallery of images on the new uniforms below for you to browse through with the release Seahawks release video and Facebook posts as well.