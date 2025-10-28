A Rare Blue Sunday Away for the Seattle Seahawks

When the Seahawks visit the Washington Commanders this weekend in Week 9, fans will notice something unusual before the first snap.

Seattle will be wearing blue on the road. Normally, the Seahawks only break out their navy or royal blue jerseys at home, but this week brings a colorful exception for a good reason.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: A fan waves a 12 flag between the Seattle Seahawks and the Houston Texans at Lumen Field on October 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Why the Seahawks Are in Blue Jerseys This Weekend in DC

Washington chose to debut their new “Super Bowl Era” alternate uniforms for this game, a white design with burgundy and gold details inspired by their championship teams from the 1980s and ’90s.

Since the Commanders are wearing white, Seattle can suit up in their own royal blue and silver throwback uniforms. It is rare to see the Seahawks in blue away from Lumen Field, but NFL rules allow it when the home team opts for white. That is something now Washington, Miami, and Dallas occasionally do.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 loading...

Retro Style Honors Each Team's History

This will be the Seahawks’ third throwback game of the 2025 season, and the look is still my favorite. The royal blue jerseys with silver helmets are a nod to the 1990s, back to the beginning when they were in the AFC West.

The Commanders are reaching into their own winning past, and their new alternate uniforms echo the Super Bowl glory years of Joe Gibbs’ teams. What I like most about the Commanders' new uniforms is that they allow the Seahawks to wear royal blue.

Between Seattle’s vintage royal blue and Washington’s gleaming white throwbacks, this Week 9 matchup might be one of the best-looking games of the season (Second only to the Seattle vs Tampa Bay game a few weeks ago).

