The Seattle Seahawks arrived in San Jose with plenty of buzz and a clear sense of purpose as the team stepped off the plane ahead of Super Bowl 60.

The vibe was focused, loose, and the team seems to be fully aware of what is at stake on Sunday.

Super Bowl LX - Seattle Seahawks Airport Arrivals Getty Images loading... SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: The Seattle Seahawks arrives at San Jose Mineta International Airport ahead of Super Bowl LX on February 01, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks Arrive at Super Bowl 60

Players were greeted by fans and cameras, starting the official kickoff of a week that is equal parts football and spectacle. The travel day itself was businesslike, but you could already feel the weight of the moment. This is not just another road trip, but is easily the biggest stage in sports.

Super Bowl Opening Night wasted no time putting the Seahawks front and center. Players and coaches rotated through interviews, fielding questions about the season, the matchup, and yes, the moments Seahawks fans never seem to forget.

Opening Night is built to distract, but the Seahawks did not look distracted.

Seahawks: Balancing the Circus and the Preparation

Behind the scenes, the Seahawks will be juggling media obligations, practices, meetings, and recovery, all while trying to keep their routine as “normal” as possible.

Veteran leadership for the Seahawks has been noticeable, with players like Big Cat Williams, Demarcus Lawrence, and Sam Darnold leading the way. Head coach Mike Macdonald has also been obviously balanced but very focused, with great answers in his interviews.

One Week, One Focus

The Seahawks have embraced the moment, and if the early signs are any indication, this team looks comfortable exactly where it is, one week away from football’s biggest game.

