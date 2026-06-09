Washington Celebrity Gets Sneak Peek of Seahawks Super Bowl LX Ring

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping the details of their Super Bowl LX championship ring under wraps until the official unveiling ceremony on Thursday, June 11, but actor and die-hard 12 Chris Pratt got an early look.

The video the Seahawks posted Sunday afternoon is must-watch content for every Seahawks fan.

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The ring is not officially revealed yet. But Pratt's reaction tells you everything you need to know.

Chris Pratt Gets Early View of New Seahawks Super Bowl LX Ring

The jeweler sits down with Pratt and pulls out a large black and red box. As soon as the box is opened, Pratt's first reaction is a long and slow "Dang." Then he leans in and immediately comments on the diamonds. "Look at those big ol' football diamonds."

Then the jeweler shows him a special feature of the ring. Pratt loses it. We won't know what that special feature is until the official reveal on June 11.

This Thursday, June 11th, Is the Official Reveal for the Seattle Seahawks

The ring itself is blurred out in the video; the Seahawks are protecting the reveal for Thursday, but you can see that it is enormous. The profile from the top looks round and is roughly the size of a golf ball or larger.

The Seahawks will officially unveil the Super Bowl LX rings on Thursday, June 11, in a private ceremony.

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Pratt has become one of the Seahawks' most visible celebrity fans alongside comedian Joel McHale. He had the honor of introducing the team before Super Bowl LX and celebrated with the players afterward.

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