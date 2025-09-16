The Seattle Seahawks Are Becoming a Dangerous Team in the NFL

If you’ve been paying attention to the Seattle Seahawks early this season, you might notice or feel that something is different.

If you needed proof, just look at the locker room video that went viral after Sunday’s win in Pittsburgh. The players were all bouncing in unison, dancing and shouting, rallying around Head Coach Mike Macdonald. The moment was electric and has me expecting good things from this team.

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks reacts on the field during warm ups prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on November 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Team Unity That is Translating on the Field

Macdonald even jumped into the circle for a second, soaking up the energy, before bowing out to the sidelines and letting the guys own the moment. That’s the kind of leader Seattle has now. He doesn’t need the spotlight; he needs his team to believe. And right now, they do.

Locker room hype videos are fun, but they can also be revealing about a team's cohesion. What you saw in that clip wasn’t just a celebration; it was unity. This team is bought in from top to bottom, and that is something Seahawks fans haven't seen in years.

When players are all pulling in the same direction, trusting each other, loving their coach, and playing selflessly for the team, the results usually show up on Sundays.

Seattle Seahawks Rookie Minicamp Getty Images loading... RENTON, WASHINGTON - MAY 03: Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks watches a workout during Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on May 03, 2024 in Renton, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A Physical Identity Is Back in Seattle

For years, the Seahawks were known for their toughness, but somewhere along the line, that edge slipped. Now it feels like that edge and physicality are back. Seattle is running the football with authority again and controlling the line of scrimmage. Defensively, they’re starting to look like a Macdonald defense, very disciplined, fast, and swarming to the football.

Put the energy, the buy-in, the renewed physicality all together, and I think it means the Seahawks are forming into a dangerous team in the NFL. They are not just good, but seem to be building toward something bigger. If the unity in that locker room keeps showing up on the field, who knows how good the Seahawks could really get?

