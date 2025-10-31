[VIDEO] Seahawks Blue Friday Fun, But with a Pumpkin Twist

Did you hear about this hilarious moment yesterday at Seahawks team headquarters?

The annual Seahawks pumpkin drop contest returned to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and gravity once again played favorites.

Houston Texans v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Great Seattle Seahawks Yearly Pumpkin Drop

Every fall, players line up to test their aim (and luck) by dropping pumpkins from what looks like the third floor of the VMAC, and hoping to land them squarely in garbage cans below. It is a messy and ridiculous contest, but somehow at the same time… deeply satisfying to watch.

Last year, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba claimed the pumpkin crown with a perfect shot. He was the only one to drop the pumpkin square in the can without it tipping over or falling out. If it were a basketball shot, it would be nothing but net.

This year, he was back to defend his title, but newcomer Tory Horton was ready to challenge him.

Houston Texans v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: Tory Horton #15 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field on October 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

JSN vs. Horton in Seahawks Great Pumpkin Drop

Horton’s throw looked promising, but the pumpkin hit the rim with a splat and just missed glory. Then JSN stepped up, calm and confident. His pumpkin fell true, and boom! right in the can. Two years in a row with the same result. Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains the Seahawks’ undisputed Pumpkin Drop Champion.

Fans are gearing up for the weekend, and I think moments like these keep the locker room loose and even more connected to the fans. So rock your Seahawks gear today, enjoy Blue Friday vibes, but keep your pumpkins at ground level for Halloween.

And someone get JSN a trophy, or at least a towel. Go Seahawks!

