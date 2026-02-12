[GALLERY] A Million Seattle Seahawks Fans Celebrate Super Bowl LX Win

Yesterday was nothing short of electric in Seattle as the Seahawks World Champions Parade took over downtown to celebrate their Super Bowl LX victory over the Patriots.

From the early morning Trophy Ceremony at Lumen Field to the sea of fans lining Fourth Avenue, it felt like the entire city turned out to cheer on the champs. Estimates put the crowd at up to one million 12s packed along the two-mile route, a testament to how deep this community’s passion for the team runs.

Unlimited Energy in Downtown Seattle for Super Bowl Celebration

Before the parade even began, around 50,000 fans filled Lumen Field for the trophy celebration, where players soaked up the cheers and confetti amidst chants of “We’re the best in the world!” After the stadium celebration, the convoy of military vehicles and buses started rolling north on Fourth Avenue.

The party truly ignited, with fans of all ages waving signs, sporting blue and green, and reaching out for high-fives as stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon.

The 12s Showed Out

There were smiles everywhere and fans as far as the eye could see, from loyal season-ticket holders to out-of-state fans who made the trip just for this celebration. Cheers echoed off buildings, and phones were raised in unison. The shared joy was as impossible to miss as all the blue and green.

Scroll through the gallery below; these shots tell the story of a city united in pride, passion, and pure Seahawks spirit.

Seahawks Celebrate 60 - Seattle, Washington Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster

